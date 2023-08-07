Enrique Javier Loya, a Houston Texans minority owner and the co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings LP, was charged with rape and sexual abuse in Kentucky.

Loya faces one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to multiple reports, citing state court records. He’s set for a pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pro Football Talk was the first to report the charges.

The Texans told Pro Football Talk they were aware of the allegations.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the franchise said. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

The NFL released a statement to USA Today.

BENGALS’ JOE MIXON NAMED IN CIVIL LAWSUIT FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN MARCH SHOOTING NEAR HIS HOME

"The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed," the league said. "Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

Loya had been a limited partner since the Texans entered the league in 2002. He was recognized at the time as being the first Hispanic owner in the NFL.

His firm was named Broker of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.