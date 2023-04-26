One day before the history of the Houston Texans franchise can change in an instant, they got a head start on welcoming sights.

Wide receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July, returned to the practice field on Tuesday during the team's voluntary minicamp.

The Texans selected Metchie out of Alabama in the second round last year. But he was unable to participate in training camp and ultimately missed the entire season because of his illness.

"John has made a lot of progress," general manager Nick Caserio said earlier this month, per the Houston Chronicle. "I'd say I'm not exactly sure what we would call his status, but I would say he's made significant strides. He's made significant progress. ... I don't want to use the word rare, but what he's done, what he's endured and where he is physically, it's honestly mind-blowing."

Metchie III caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Crimson Tide.

He likely will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball this season as the Texans have the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft that kicks off Thursday night. However, there are lots of rumors of different players swirling.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud had long been slotted at the No. 2 spot, but Will Levis' odds have shot up. Houston also can address the defense, and Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson have also been rumored to both go two.

But with Metchie's return and two top-12 picks, one of which will likely be a quarterback, the near- and long-term futures for the Texans look the brightest they've been in a while.