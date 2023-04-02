Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark was battling foul trouble in the third quarter of the national championship game against LSU, and one call late in the period stunned fans watching at home.

Clark, who had already set a single tournament record for points and for three-pointers made in a single tournament game, received a technical foul when she pushed the ball to the baseline following a foul call on one of her teammates. It was Clark’s fourth foul of the game.

The technical foul didn’t sit well with basketball fans as the focus turned to the oddly officiated game.

Clark, who lit up the last two games with 40-plus points in each matchup, had 25 points through the first three quarters – all of which coming on seven three-point shots and four free throws.

Four Hawkeyes players were dealt with four fouls heading into the third quarter. LSU led by as much as 21 points in the game.

Iowa and LSU were both looking for their first women’s national basketball championship as they were both playing in their first title game.

Iowa last made the Final Four in 1993 while LSU was in the Final Four from 2004 to 2008 before getting back there this season.