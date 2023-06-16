Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday after succumbing to injuries he sustained during the Tour de Suisse Thursday when he crashed on a steep downhill turn, causing him to fall down a ravine, his racing team confirmed. He was 26.

Bahrain Victorious issued a statement announcing Mäder’s death.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder," the racing group said in a statement Friday.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication and passion for the sport has inspired us all."

According to the statement, Mäder was coming down the final descent during stage 5 when the "high-speed incident" occurred. He was resuscitated before being airlifted to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead the following morning.

The Associated Press reported Mäder crashed down a ravine after making a left-hand turn. His fall of about 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) was stopped by a stream.

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike," Managing Director Milan Erzen said in a statement provided by the team

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team."

Mäder's death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage in the eight-day race. The start was delayed, and riders gathered in a silent tribute before the stage was canceled.

The peloton rode together in tribute to Mäder for the final 30 kilometers (18 miles) of Friday's scheduled route. The race should resume Saturday.

