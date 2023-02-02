Super Bowl champion Shaun O’Hara raised eyebrows Wednesday when he compared the importance of Tom Brady’s retirement to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

O’Hara, an analyst on NFL Network, talked about Brady "retiring for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles. He made the bizarre remarks on "Good Morning Football."

"This is a huge moment, not just for Tom Brady, not just for the NFL, but for all of us," he said.

"People remember where they were when JFK was assassinated. They remember where they were for 9/11."

O’Hara remarked that he and Brady entered the NFL at the same time. The three-time Pro Bowler played 11 seasons in the NFL, and Brady ended up playing another dozen years.

The former New York Giants lineman does have one on Brady. He was a member of the Super Bowl XLII Giants team that upset the New England Patriots, 17-14, in 2008.

Brady announced in a Twitter video he was retiring "for good," this time.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So ... I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

"I wouldn’t change a thing."