Joe Campbell, a former NFL defensive end who played for the New Orleans Saints and helped the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title during the 1980 season, has died. He was 68.

According to Delaware Online, Campbell’s brother, Patrick, said he was found dead in Florida after going on a hike and likely died from a cardiac incident. The Raiders later confirmed Campbell’s death on Wednesday.

"The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Joe Campbell, who played in 13 games over two seasons with the Silver and Black," the team said.

Campbell, from Wilmington, Delaware, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1977 selected by the Saints. He played three full seasons with the Saints before he was traded in the middle of the 1980 season to the Raiders. He then played for the Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1981.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time," the Raiders added.

He played in 65 games and totaled eight sacks during his career. He was on the Raiders team that beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV. He was inducted into the Delaware Hall of Fame in 1992.

The Maryland Terrapins standout was lauded for his recovery from a bike accident in 2007 in Pennsylvania. He suffered serious injuries, including a head injury, stemming from the bike accident.

He recovered from the injuries but still dealt with some physical issues and memory loss.