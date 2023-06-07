The Phoenix Suns continue to make drastic changes to the franchise, as they’ve reportedly waived All-Star point guard Chris Paul on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports that Phoenix notified the 38-year-old that he was being waived, making him one of the top free agents on the market.

The main reason Paul was let go was due to his hefty $30 million dollar price tag this upcoming season, and it would’ve become guaranteed on June 28.

In waiving Paul, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, the Suns will only have to pay $15.8 million next year.

This comes after the Suns parted ways with Monty Williams as their head coach, replacing him with former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

The big moves for the Suns also might not be done, as DeAndre Ayton has also been rumored to be on the trading block.

But Phoenix is still in the belief that a championship window is open. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker still make a formidable two-headed monster on the court, and the Suns simply have other needs that need to be filled.

Finding a new point guard is now a top priority this offseason. The Suns have been linked to Kyrie Irving, a teammate of Durant’s with the Brooklyn Nets prior to their separate trades at this past trade deadline. Durant went to the Suns, while Irving was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.

Like Paul, Irving is an unrestricted free agent right now.

There’s also James Harden if the Suns are looking for another star. His marriage with Durant and Irving in Brooklyn didn’t work out how the Nets wanted, and he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fred VanVleet and D’Angelo Russell are also intriguing options among the potential free agent pool.

Teams will likely be lining up for Paul despite his age. The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA future Hall of Famer continues to play at a high level in a league that lacks the traditional point guard on most squads.

Paul is still a pass-first floor general who led the league two years ago with 10.8 assists per game. He had 8.9 with 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games last season.

However, Paul was unable to finish the Suns’ playoff run last season due to a groin injury suffering in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Paul has not stated any intentions of retirement, as he looks ahead to his 18th year in the NBA after being the fourth overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets.