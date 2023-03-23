Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watched the Los Angeles Lakers attempt 26 more free throws than his team Wednesday night.

And the veteran coach has seen enough.

Williams ripped the free-throw disparity following a 122-111 loss to the Lakers.

GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT SCORES 17 POINTS OFF THE BENCH IN RETURN FROM SUSPENSION

"I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle," Williams said. "It’s just not. Forty-six free throws.

"They had 27 free throws in the first half. They end up with 46," he continued. "When do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team? That’s not right. I don’t care how you slice it, it’s happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting, and we're not getting the same call. And I'm tired of it. It's old. Forty-six to 20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12 [free-throw attempts]. I mean, our bench had no free throws. It's just... I'm over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn't matter what team it is."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams wasn’t the only one to point out the Lakers' huge advantage at the free-throw line, as Suns point guard Chris Paul said the box score was "a little weird looking."

"We've been seeing some crazy stuff in different situations," Paul added. "I watch a lot of basketball, and... we've got a guy (Booker) who goes (to the rim) night in and night out, and you don't necessarily see the same (calls). It's crazy. Crazy how some of (the officials), too, you can't even talk to them or approach them... because that (communication) is horrible."

Phoenix was without star Kevin Durant for the seventh consecutive game and center Deandre Ayton did not make the trip to LA with a hip injury.

The win brought the Lakers to a tie for ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, just two games separate the Lakers from the fifth spot in the West.

"It’s going to be hectic," Lakers guard Austin Reaves said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "But this is why you play the game. You want high-pressure moments and you really want to play under the lights."

The Associated Press contributed to this report