Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns didn’t receive news they wanted Thursday.

The All-Star forward is expected to miss more time after a pregame slip during warmups Wednesday night led to an ankle injury.

"Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has sustained a left ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated in three weeks," the team announced Thursday.

Durant was set to make his home debut for the Suns after the team acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA trade deadline. During his regular warmup routine, Durant went for a dunk attempt and slipped on his way up, and video captured him rolling his ankle in the process.

While he remained on the floor a few seconds, Durant got back up and finished his routine before returning to the locker room. One report also noted that he tightened his shoelaces before resuming the warmup.

However, Durant ended up being a late scratch for the Suns before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, he could miss the remainder of the regular season.

"I feel bad for him because he feels bad," Suns coach Monty Williams said, according to ESPN. "I saw his face and — I've been around him so many times — I know what he's feeling, and I don't want him feeling that way at all."

The Suns’ regular season finale is April 9 against the Los Angeles Clippers. As the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at the moment, the Suns are expected to make the playoffs.

Durant’s tenure in Phoenix so far has been less than ideal. He didn’t immediately get on the court with his new teammates because he was still recovering from an MCL sprain he suffered in January with the Nets.

In the three games he played with the Suns, Durant looked like his normal, highly productive self. His latest performance was his best with 37 points against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns have won all three games with Durant in their lineup.

Phoenix still boasts Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, who can make up for the loss of Durant on the offensive end. However, the Suns have to hope this isn’t anything long-term after Durant’s arrival created an imposing starting five to play against.