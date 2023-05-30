Bill Wambsganss is a relatively obscure name for the casual baseball fan to know, as his claim to fame is turning the only unassisted triple play in World Series history when he did it in 1920.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, he became more well-known thanks to a "Succession" theory that reared its head after the series finale of the critically acclaimed MAX show.

Be careful, there are spoilers ahead.

Following the finale in which Tom Wambsgans became the CEO and beat out anyone from the rival Roy family to take the reins of the company, Nameberry editor-in-chief Sophie Kihm floated the theory that Tom Wambsgans fate was set in stone thanks to a bit of history about Bill Wambsganss.

The theory pointed to Tom Wambsgans eliminating all three of his opponents as he sealed the deal to become CEO of ATN in the show. He turned his own unassisted triple play in the process when Kendall, Roman and Shiv Roy were eliminated from the running of CEO.

As the theory took off, Sports Reference president Sean Forman wrote that Bill Wambsganss’ Baseball Reference page was getting an increase in traffic.

As fans of the show and of baseball, in general, flocked to his page, they would realize there was nothing too outstanding about the player. He played for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Athletics before he retired after the 1926 season. In the series he turned the unassisted triple play, the Indians would win over the Brooklyn Robins.

However, Frank Rich – an executive producer for "Succession" – told Slate in an email the character’s name was picked before the first season was shot.

"If memory serves, we were looking for something off-key that would be awkward to say/pronounce, befitting a character who arrives as an outsider in the Roys’ world," Rich added.