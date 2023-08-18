Stephen A. Smith can be added to the growing number of people in the sports world who have enjoyed a Taylor Swift live performance.

On Friday, Smith revealed that he had attended a recent "Eras Tour" concert, and the ESPN personality was blown away.

"That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language but that s--- was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’d pay to see her again."

"Taylor Swift is a performer," Smith added. "She was a superstar that night. And I just have to take a moment to give her some love. That girl is special."

Smith revealed how much he spent for his daughters and their friends to attend a Swift concert, saying he was also able to attend after being gifted two tickets to a show.

"As we all know, I have two daughters. Much to my chagrin, they’re teenagers," Smith said. "Basically a nightmarish period of time for daddies. I’m here to confirm that can be true at times, although I’m madly in love with them.

"So, the reason why it’s a nightmare is because you have to understand that teenagers have friends. And so when your dad is perceived as having money – even though I would make an argument that there’s plenty of their parents that have a lot more – and you have daughters that open their mouths and promises them that daddy is going to get them tickets."

"Those damn things were $2,000 apiece. Two times ten is $20,000!."

Swift’s "Eras Tour" kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March, with retired NFL legend J.J. Watt attending one of the shows. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year quickly became a fan.

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends. Got a few observations from the show," Watt said in an Instagram video. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers . . . you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans. And this is done the right way for the people paying money to come and see her. Just an unbelievable production."

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also spotted at MetLife Stadium for a Swift concert in April.