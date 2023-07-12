ESPN star Stephen A. Smith had no sympathy for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar after he was stabbed multiple times over the weekend at a Florida penitentiary.

Smith, on the latest episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," talked about the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, who is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and child pornography possession, and the incident that occurred Sunday.

"When I shed a tear, I’ll be the first to let you know. I am happy he didn’t die," he said. "That was too good for him. I want him alive for as long as he can. Stay alive. I want him to suffer. Not the most Christian thing to say, but dammit it’s how I feel.

"This is one of the most despicable human beings this nation has ever known. And I’m not gonna lie to you, he deserves to get his a-- kicked every day. It’s not a popular thing to say but if he was thrown to the bottom of a jail cell with the sodomites, it would be apropos, considering to what he did to all these women. Ain’t no sympathy from him this way. Death is too good for him.

"… Him suffering the same fate he subjected countless women to seems more than fair. Again, when I shed a tear or feel a speck of sympathy, I will be the first to let you know.

Nassar was stabbed multiple times, according to a person familiar with the attack. Joe Rojas, a current and longtime employee of the prison and current president of the local union, told Fox News that Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest.

Rojas also said that it was his understanding that Nassar suffered a collapsed lung and that he was in stable condition. He also added he believes the prison is understaffed.

Federal officials confirmed to Fox News Digital a stabbing occurred at around 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday and that staff members initiated life-saving measures. An inmate was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials did not identify the victim or the assailant.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing. The prison currently houses more than 1,200 male offenders.

Nassar admitted he sexually assaulted athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. During victim impact statements in 2019, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse, they had told coaches and trainers and other adults what was occurring, but it went unreported.

Nassar is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during the seven-day hearing, including Simone Biles. The women sought more than $1 billion from the federal government over the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when agents became aware of the allegations against him in 2015.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and David Spunt contributed to this report.