Dallas Stars fans are not happy.

Already down two games to nothing in the Western Conference Final, things only got worse for the Stars, as the Vegas Golden Knights got out to an early 4-0 lead.

When the clock started to tick in the final seconds of the second period, Stars fans let their displeasure be known by throwing debris on the ice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Because of that, with 21.6 seconds left in the period, both teams were forced to head into the locker room early.

Several bottles were seen on the ice, and the public address announcer can be heard telling the fans not to do so.

The Zamboni came out to clean the surface, and both teams returned for the end of the second/start of the third period - but the flying objects didn't stop.

A bag of popcorn was thrown in the direction of Adin Hill upon returning to the ice.

PANTHERS INCH CLOSER TO STANLEY CUP APPEARANCE WITH GAME 3 WIN OVER HURRICANES

Vegas scored three goals in the first period, all within the first 7:10 of the hockey game. They won both of the first two games in overtime on their home ice.

Assuming the score holds the Golden Knights are now one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final in team history - their first season was in 2017-18.