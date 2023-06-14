Madden San Miguel, better known on social media as "Baby Gronk," has gained more media attention after his father was featured in a story last week in The Athletic.

The mixed reviews about Jake San Miguel’s comments on building his 10-year-old son’s social media profile turned sour when the two appeared on the "Bring the Juice" podcast. In a clip that went viral across Twitter, San Miguel fed his son answers to the hosts’ questions.

One of the hosts asked the fourth-grade social media star, "Are you him?" Madden responded with a polite, "Yes." After he responded, his father chimed in and gave him what he thought was the better answer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Ask that again, bro, and say, ‘Man, what kind of question is that? You seen my Instagram,'" Jake San Miguel said, which his son repeated.

"Baby Gronk" then was asked about taking LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne to the prom and his father fed his son another answer. The entire interview appeared to be playful, with everyone laughing and chuckling, but it didn’t resonate across social media.

Jake San Miguel has helped his son gain more than 300,000 followers on social media. The boy’s Instagram is filled with pictures of himself in several different uniforms as well as photos with Aaron Judge, Mark Wahlberg and Dunne. San Miguel told the publication he does all the marketing for his son and does his best to balance out reality with the internet.

"I’ve had a plan for my son since before he was born," he told The Athletic. "It’s playing out now."

TOM BRADY OFFERS WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT FOR TITANS ROOKIE WILL LEVIS AFTER DRAFT DISAPPOINTMENT

San Miguel added that his son is the "real deal" and that he "puts in a lot of work."

"It’s not just for content," he told The Athletic. "We put five or six days a week of training. He diets, he eats clean foods, salmon and brown rice. He is in a routine. He’s a real athlete. He’s not a normal kid. Normal kids are emotional. They put their head down when they make mistakes, talk back to the coaches, they make noises, but he doesn’t do that. He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old."

San Miguel told The Athletic his son is making about $100,000 a year and is putting it away so he can have a future even if he doesn’t turn pro.

"I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare. It’s hard to make. So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account," he said.

"Just keep stacking up, being a part of companies, this and that. By the time he’s a senior in high school, he’s a millionaire and above and he’s well taken care of. That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet."