Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables knows what it is like to take over a program in the current era of college football.

Venables is preparing to enter his second season in Norman, Oklahoma, following a disappointing 6-7 record in his first year.

Venables was hired in December 2021 following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, inheriting a roster that went 11-2 the year before.

Despite the record, Venables said a "resetting of the standard" was needed in a recent interview on "The REF 1400 Podcast."

"Eighteen months ago when I got here, we weren’t going to class like we needed to," Venables said. "We weren’t living right off the field like we need to. So, you talk about a culture change and a resetting of the standard and what the expectations are."

Venables then took a dig at Colorado head coach Deion Sanders for how he has reshaped his roster as he prepares for his first season in Boulder, Colorado.

"I gave guys 12 months of grace. I was unlike Deion," Venables said. "I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out. Here’s the three: Go to class, live right off the field and when you show up over here you show up with respect and appreciation for your opportunity. And if you go 0-for-3 for 12 months, you need a fresh start. So, we helped 21 guys, give or take, find a fresh start."

Sanders’ approach to rebuilding the roster has ruffled some feathers, with nearly 50 players leaving the team since his arrival in December and more than 70 in total entering the transfer portal since August, ESPN reported in May.

He has taken advantage of an NCAA rule that stipulates first-year head coaches may cut players from a roster, though the university must honor the players' scholarships.

Sanders’ approach drew criticism from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, who said Sanders' overhaul looks bad on all college coaches.

"That's not the way it's meant to be," Narduzzi told 247Sports at the ACC's spring meetings in May. "That's not what the rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We'll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall – those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life – I don't know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out."

Oklahoma is preparing for its final season in the Big 12 before departing for the SEC in 2024.