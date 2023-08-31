The son of former Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga died Wednesday after suffering a severe asthma attack, according to multiple reports. He was just 17.

Julius Poppinga, a junior at Westlake High School in Ventura County, California, and a member of the school's varsity football team, died after suffering a severe asthma attack and ultimately a collapsed lung, the Ventura County Star reported.

The team confirmed Julius’ death in a post on social media.

"The Westlake Football family wants to send our deepest condolences to the Poppinga Family," a post on Instagram stated. "Julius was a beloved member of our team and will be greatly missed by the entire tribe."

Julius’ sister also posted a message on Instagram.

"Taking this tragic event and looking at it in a positive way has been hard, but instead of grieving I would rather celebrate his 17 wonderful and beautiful years on this Earth and all the impacts he made in my life, my families, his peers, teammates, teachers, coaches, and anyone who has ever met him.

"I miss him more than anyone can ever imagine, but knowing that Julius’s lovely soul is in the hands of God comforts me. The way life works through God and our guardian angels is sometimes not the outcome we want or would ever expect.

"I don't have the immediate answers as to why something so sudden would happen like this and I don't know if I ever will have the exact answer. I trust in God, the universe, and all higher powers that Julius will be taken care of and will be here to watch and comfort over my family."

Brady Poppinga played the majority of his eight-year career in the NFL with the Packers. Selected in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of BYU, Poppinga played six seasons in Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl in his final season with the team.

He played for the Rams the following year and retired after one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Westlake coach Mark Serve told the Los Angeles Times he visited with Julius earlier this week. The team has a game scheduled for Friday. Serve told the outlet Brady Poppinga said his son would have wanted the team to play.