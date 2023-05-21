Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, the son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, resigned from the Wolverines’ staff on Saturday following the revelation of concerning social media activity, the team said in a statement.

Schembechler had taken a job as an assistant director of football recruiting. He made the announcement on Wednesday on his Twitter account.

According to multiple reports, Schembechler’s Twitter account featured several questionable "likes," including the suggestions that slavery and Jim Crow laws had a positive effect on Black people.

"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football," Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Schembechler also appeared to "like" questionable posts aimed at Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Schembechler was in the NFL for 25 years working as a scout, according to the Detroit News. He last worked for the Las Vegas Raiders before he was let go in February.

According to ESPN, Schembechler went through a background check during the hiring process. The Twitter account associated with him, @shemyscout, has since been deactivated.

He is the son of Bo Schembechler, who coached the Wolverines from 1969-1989 and led the team to 13 Big Ten Championships.