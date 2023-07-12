The teenage son of Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was cited with a simple misdemeanor for a May 22 crash in which he struck a jogging National Guard soldier, who later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The Iowa City Police Department announced Wednesday that McCaffery’s 16-year-old son was cited with misdemeanor "failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk" after he struck Sgt. First Class Corey J. Hite.

Police said Hite, 45, suffered "serious injuries" in the accident and died on June 4 "as a result of the injuries sustained."

IOWA HAWKEYES BASEBALL UNDER INVESTIGATION BY RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL GAMBLING: REPORT

A statement from McCaffery and his wife, Margaret, was released Wednesday. In it, the family said they held off on releasing a statement "out of respect for SFC Hite’s family" and because of the pending investigation.

"On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year-old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving," the statement reads, per The Athletic.

"The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son's passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle. The jogger, Sgt. First Class Corey Hite, passed away two weeks after the accident from the injuries he sustained."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are devastated by this tragedy. SFC Hite's family has our deepest sympathies. While our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident, we will have no further comment at this time."

McCaffery’s son was cited after an investigation and after "consultation" with the Johnson County District Attorney's Office. According to a copy of the citation, he is due to appear in court this month.

According to state law, a misdemeanor of this type resulting in death could result in a $1,000 fine, a driver's license suspension of up to 180 days or both.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

McCaffery’s other son, Patrick, currently plays on Iowa’s men’s basketball team. His brother, Connor, was also a member of the team last season.