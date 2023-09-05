NFL fans are eager for the return of the regular season.

And when it does return, fans will be blitzed with a new ad campaign from the Biden administration.

The ad will run in Michigan when the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Axios reported Tuesday.

The ad will reportedly run in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada through the weekend.

The "Got to Work" advertisement will tout the White House's achievements in the last few years, including "fixing supply chains, fighting corporate greed, passing laws to lower the cost of medicine and cutting utility bills and making us more energy independent."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin their quest to win a second consecutive Super Bowl, something that hasn’t been done since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Lions hope to show their near-playoff run in 2022 wasn’t a fluke. Jared Goff will lead the attack on offense with Aidan Hutchinson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson holding down the defense.

The season begins Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.