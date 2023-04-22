Simone Biles has seven Olympic medals, but this piece of jewelry is the most important.

The gymnast and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens got married, they both announced Saturday.

The two began dating in August 2020 and got engaged in February 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I do - official owens," Biles wrote on Twitter with two white heart emoji.

"My person, forever" Owens tweeted with emoji of a red heart and a ring.

Both shared four photos from the wedding. Owens wore a tan suit and Biles wore a tiered dress.

Biles said it was "the easiest yes" when Owens proposed to her last year.

49ERS' TAYBOR PEPPER CALLS ELON MUSK A 'LITTLE B----' AFTER LOSING VERIFICATION, TAKES HIS TWITTER PRIVATE

The 26-year-old gymnast has won 19 gold medals in world championships.

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played on their practice squad. He joined the Texans in 2019 and has played in 31 NFL games, including all 17 of Houston's games last year.