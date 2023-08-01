Shohei Ohtani was on the cusp of hitting his 40th home run of the 2023 season against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night but center fielder Michael Harris II had other plans.

The Los Angeles Angels were up 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning when Ohtani hit a ball deep to center field. Ohtani watched the ball fly toward one of the deepest parts of Truist Park. But Harris was tracking it the entire time.

Harris leaped and made the snare for the second out. The runners on first and second advanced but it saved the Braves from any more damage being done. The Angels would later score one more run.

The Angels wrapped the game in the bottom of the ninth with a Reynaldo Lopez save.

Ohtani finished 2-for-3.

Los Angeles moved to 56-51 with the victory and were only 4.5 games out of the American League West lead after Monday was over. The team is also just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

Atlanta has a comfortable lead in the National League East. The Braves moved to 67-37 with the loss but still remain 11 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies and 11.5 games up on the Miami Marlins for first place.

The Braves have the best record in baseball.