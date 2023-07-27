In his first start since the Los Angeles Angels took him off the trade market, two-way star Shohei Ohtani showed why he’s such a coveted player.

Major League Baseball’s home run leader dazzled against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon, allowing no runs on just one hit in the first complete game of his career.

Ohtani struck out eight Tigers in a 6-0 Angels win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Prior to the game, Angels general manager Perry Minasian discussed the decision to move forward with Ohtani.

"We're going to roll the dice and see what happens," Minasian said, according to ESPN.

"We love Shohei Ohtani. I love Shohei Ohtani," Minasian said. "He’s somebody that comes in, prepares, works, goes out and performs on a nightly basis. Obviously, does both. He’s a great teammate. Takes this really seriously. He eats it. He sleeps it. And he’s somebody that you would love to have moving forward."

Ohtani will be a free agent after the season and is expected to command the richest contract in the history of baseball.

He’s in the midst of another amazing season at both the plate and on the mound. Thursday’s pitching performance lowered his ERA to 3.43.

In the second inning of the second game of the doubleheader, Ohtani launched his 37th home run of the season with a two-run bomb.

Ohtani did it again in the fourth inning, launching a solo home run off Tigers pitcher Matt Manning.

The Angels entered the day four games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League as the franchise looks to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Los Angeles traded for 2019 All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez Wednesday, sending two prospects to the Chicago White Sox to complete the deal.