NBA legend and TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal was spotted at dinner with internet model Brittany Renner Wednesday night, but TMZ says they are not an item.

O’Neal has been on the dating scene since divorcing wife Shaunie in 2011.

O’Neal and Renner dined at the Beverley Hills Hotel, a popular spot in Los Angeles that was the location of O’Neal’s wedding with Shaunie in 2002.

TMZ noted the two have been friends a while, arrived for dinner around 6 p.m. and departed at about 8 p.m.

Renner has been a bit of a controversial internet personality over the years, particularly in her situation with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington.

Renner had a child with Washington, and she was accused of "seducing" him, per the New York Post. However, she later explained that she told him she wanted to wait.

She was also notable in the sports world for being a special guest speaker for Deion Sanders’ Jackson State college football team in 2021.

"It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody," Sanders wrote on Instagram of the 23-year-old model.

Renner explained how men with an influential status can be taken advantage of.

"You guys get in these situations where you have your favorite person or you’re in a relationship, and y’all want to play," she told the team. "There are repercussions to everything that you do – good, bad and/or indifferent.

"There is a cost at telling the truth, and there is even a greater cost when you lie. As a man, you be prepared to stand on principle. If you wanna lie, you wanna cheat — just like in my situation — then you got to accept it how it comes. Accept what comes behind it."

It is also worth noting that Renner will be featured on the reality TV show "Basketball Wives" this upcoming season, according to TMZ. Shaunie is an executive producer of the show.

