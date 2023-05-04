Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett and his family are dealing with the tragic death of his 2-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Barrett’s daughter Arrayah drowned in a swimming pool at their Tampa home, police said Sunday.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal revealed Wednesday on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" that he initially worried about his daughters when he saw the news.

"It hit me harder yesterday because I got the Google alerts," O’Neal said. "So, anything ‘Shaquille’ pops up…"

"So, I’m getting on my phone, and it says ‘Shaquille’s daughter dies in pool.’ So, I’m taught not to panic first. I didn’t get no calls or no texts. And then I opened it up [the alert] and was like ‘Damn.' I immediately jumped in the DM [direct message] and told him I was sorry for his loss. I can’t imagine that one, brother. I really can’t."

Tampa police officers responded to a call on Sunday about a child who had fallen into a pool, and the child was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers released a statement on the tragic incident on Sunday.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

On Wednesday, Shaq Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, broke the family’s silence following Arrayah’s passing.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," she said in an Instagram post with a picture of Arrayah. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always.

"I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report