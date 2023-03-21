NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal thanked everyone who was concerned about him and wished him well after he tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed over the weekend.

The Basketball Hall of Famer explained he needed a hip replacement along with an edited video of him showing his butt to former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Rick Fox.

"to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off, let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine," O’Neal wrote.

O’Neal's initial tweet was addressed to NBA broadcaster Ernie Johnson and WNBA superstar Candace Parker, both of whom are taking part in March Madness coverage on various TV channels.

The four-time NBA champion is only 51 years old, but while it appeared he has slimmed down from his playing days, his hip took a little bit too much wear and tear. At his peak, the NBA center was 325 pounds standing at 7-foot-1. He told Logan Paul last year he ballooned up to 401 pounds.

In December, O’Neal spoke about losing weight in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work," he said at the time. "He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’

"Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right."