Rihanna's performance at Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched halftime show of all time, but not everyone was pleased.

WWE legend Goldberg said it was "frickin' horrible," while former President Trump said it was "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

Well, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is coming to the nine-time Grammy Award winner's defense.

"All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up," he said on "The Big Podcast." "I was there - it was beautiful. She did a great job. I didn't know she was pregnant until she bust out, but leave this lady alone…

"You did a great job. I love you. All you people that got something to say: shut the f--- up."

The performance was met with some mixed reviews. She belted out 12 of her best hits in 13 minutes, but she has received backlash for moves like putting her hand near her crotch and putting it up to her nose.

But O'Neal didn't seem too bothered by any of it, nor does he think anyone else should be.

"We living in a world where people got too much freedom. Keep your f–king thoughts to yourself," he continued. "She did a wonderful job, she’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, she didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face. Shut it up."

Rihanna also revealed her pregnancy during the show, as she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.