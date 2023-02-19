Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was the star of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, flying high with dunks galore on his way to being named MVP.

But it’s a bit curious that he revealed the NFL has set up a random drug test for him just days later.

Metcalf revealed on his Instagram Stories a text from an NFL representative asking for a date and time that would work best for him to complete the drug test.

The Seahawks star simply left a shrugging emoji as his response to the text.

Metcalf scored 20 points, collected 10 rebounds and had four blocks on his way to helping Team Dwyane Wade to an 81-78 victory in the game.

And Metcalf wasn’t just grazing the rim and placing the ball inside the basket with his dunks. They were thunderous.

His skills on both sides of the ball led many to take to social media asking for a 10-day contract with an NBA team.

Of course, Metcalf’s fame in the NFL came prior to being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round out of Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound wideout was a stud at the NFL Combine and quickly got on the radar of those who were unaware of his talents with the Rebels.

Metcalf had a 40.5-inch vertical leap, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, and had an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump. Oh, and he repped out 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

All in all, Metcalf’s physical abilities were insane before catching an NFL pass, which makes his abilities on the basketball court not too surprising. Those same leaps that he did throwing down dunks have been made over defenders on the gridiron when he makes catches.

Nonetheless, Metcalf will have to cooperate with the league.