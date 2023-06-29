New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley stays in the weight room in the offseason, and his latest workout shocked social media.

Barkley has been known to put up weight that many could only dream of, and his latest leg day featured an 585-pound squat.

They don't call him "SaQuads" for nothing.

Barkley posted his squats on his social media platforms, showing two spotters were needed around him as he lifted. But they didn't need to help. He got the weight up quickly and easily.

Barkley, who still isn't locked in long-term with New York after getting slapped with the franchise tag earlier this offseason, has been active with posting his offseason workouts. And while the others are impressive, this squat had social media in a frenzy.

"I hope the bar is OK," one Twitter user wrote.

"Saquon Barkley is a FREAK," another wrote.

Many Giants fans responded to Barkley's workout video, suggesting it's time for the Giants to pay him.

It's been the team's biggest offseason storyline after quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence both signed long-term deals. Barkley's contract is still being discussed, with reports saying talks resumed before his $10.1 million franchise tag kicks in July 17.

Barkley skipped the team's mandatory minicamp because of the contract dispute, and while the Giants have said they hope to reach a deal with their No. 2 overall pick from 2018, they also have to look toward the future.

Barkley last season rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, while hauling in 57 receptions for 338 yards. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns.