The San Diego State Aztecs kept Alabama's Brandon Miller off his game, and it paid dividends.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs upset No. 1 Alabama in the Sweet 16, 71-64.

It's the first Elite 8 appearance in the school's history, and it was the Aztecs' first victory over a No. 1 seed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama was down five at the half but went on a 25-11 run to take a nine-point lead. San Diego State answered back with a 23-5 run of its own, with its lead, like Bama's, getting as high as nine points.

Bama cut the deficit to two points with 46.9 points to go, but that was as close as the Tide got the remainder of the night.

MEMBERS OF UCONN BASKETBALL HAVE BELONGINGS STOLEN FROM TEAM BUS DURING PRACTICE SHORTLY AFTER HOTEL 'DEBACLE'

SDSU's defense paved the way to victory. It blocked eight Bama shots and shut down its best player.

Miller could very well be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, but he didn't look the part Friday night. The freshman was just 3-for-19 from the floor and 1-for-10 from deep.

As a team, Alabama was just 3-for-27 from 3-point lead.

Darrion Trammel led the way with 21 points for San Diego State, who now await the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton.