The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on the verge of signing running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr, but new reports indicated they are keeping their options open.

ESPN initially reported that Hunt and Barr were expected to sign with the Saints, bolstering some injury-laden position groups pending physicals. The keyword was expected, and it appears now that they aren't that close after all.

ESPN and NFL Network reported later Tuesday that while both players had great visits with the Saints, they will be entertaining visits elsewhere to see what the market might get them.

Hunt reportedly has a visit set up with the Indianapolis Colts for Wednesday, while Barr has "interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future," per NFL Network.

It makes total sense the Saints wanted both players. In terms of Barr, the Saints were looking for some help given Andrew Dowell was lost for the season with a torn ACL to start training camp, while Demario Davis has been rehabbing a calf injury.

Barr brings nine years of NFL experience to the table, eight of which came as a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, totaling 58 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

The ninth overall pick by the Vikings in 2014 out of UCLA, Barr would figure to slot right in and compete for a starting role.

In Hunt’s case, the running back position for the Saints has been the biggest storyline next to Derek Carr’s arrival this offseason. Alvin Kamara was told of his three-game suspension to start the year due to a 2022 Las Vegas incident.

The Saints were proactive in bringing in Detroit Lions standout Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year. Third-round pick Kendre Miller is also on the roster, but Eno Benjamin was lost for the year with a ruptured Achilles.

So, being down two backs to start the year, Hunt would be in the mix to get early touches to start the year until Kamara gets back into the fold. Then, the Saints will need to make some tough decisions, especially considering the draft capital used to get Miller, who coaches have loved thus far in training camp.

Hunt offers versatility at the position, both in the run and pass game. He hasn’t reached that 1,327 rushing yards with 11 total touchdowns that he had in 2017 when he put his name on the map with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, he’s proven with the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons that he can be the perfect complement back, which he was for Nick Chubb in the Dawg Pound.

Hunt had 468 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards with four total touchdowns in 17 games with the Browns last season.

The NFC South is truly up for grabs after a rough 2022 all around for the division, so the Saints want to bolster every position group they can with the intention of being the definitive winner, no matter the record, when it comes time for playoffs.

But they're in a waiting game now, as Hunt and Barr want to make sure they consider all options right now.