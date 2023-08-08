The New Orleans are reportedly expected to make some key veteran additions early in training camp, as running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr seem set to sign.

Both players made visits to New Orleans on Monday, and it appears they went well as the Saints want their services for the 2023 NFL season, according to ESPN.

The deals with both players are pending physicals, ESPN added.

In terms of Barr, it makes total sense the Saints went looking for some help given Andrew Dowell was lost for the season with a torn ACL to start training camp. Demario Davis has also been rehabbing a calf injury.

Barr brings nine years of NFL experience to the table for New Orleans, eight of which came as a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, totaling 58 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

The ninth overall pick by the Vikings in 2014 out of UCLA, Barr figures to slot right in and compete for a starting role.

In Hunt’s case, the running back position for the Saints has been the biggest storyline next to Derek Carr’s arrival this offseason. Alvin Kamara was told of his three-game suspension to start the year due to a 2022 Las Vegas incident.

The Saints were proactive in bringing in Detroit Lions standout Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year. Third-round pick Kendre Miller is also on the roster, but Eno Benjamin was lost for the year with a ruptured Achilles.

So, being down two backs to start the year, Hunt will try his best to make his presence known before Kamara gets back into the fold. Then, the Saints will need to make some tough decisions.

Hunt offers versatility at the position, both in the run and pass game. He hasn’t reached that 1,327 rushing yards with 11 total touchdowns that he had in 2017 when he put his name on the map with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, he’s proven with the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons that he can be the perfect complement back, which he was for Nick Chubb in the Dawg Pound.

Hunt had 468 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards with four total touchdowns in 17 games with the Browns last season.

The NFC South is truly up for grabs after a rough 2022 all around for the division, so the Saints are bolstering every position group they can with the intention of being the definitive winner, no matter the record, when it comes time for playoffs.