NFL running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his alleged role a fight last year in Las Vegas, court records showed.

The New Orleans Saints star and multiple other individuals were initially facing misdemeanor charges for conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

The five-time Pro Bowler will be required to complete 30 hours of community service and pay the alleged victim just over $100,000 for medical expenses. Kamara also will be fined $500.

Kamara is still subject to possible discipline from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

Per the league's policy: "It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding... are subject to discipline."

In March, Kamara entered a not guilty plea to the initial charges of conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm. A trial was scheduled to begin on July 31.

Kamara was indicted in February for an alleged assault, in Las Vegas in 2022. Kamara and the other defendant were arrested during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl weekend. The Pro Bowl took place at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamara has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Saints. He has a career total of 5,135 rushing yards, scoring 49 touchdowns on the ground. He has also racked up 3,753 career receiving yards.