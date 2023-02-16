New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of four people indicted on battery charges stemming from an alleged assault in a Las Vegas nightclub last February.

The four individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Darnell Greene is seeking $10 million in the lawsuit filed in October after Kamara and three others allegedly beat him at Drai's Nightclub at the Cromwell hotel.

The lawsuit continues to say that three other individuals with Kamara stomped on Greene's chest, legs and face. At one point, Greene became unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, the police report stated.

However, Kamara's attorneys say the running back acted in self-defense.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," his lawyers said in a statement. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback Chris Lammons was also charged. The incident occurred the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl, and he was arrested after playing in it.

Kamara did not receive any discipline from the NFL this past season regarding the incident.

In 15 games, he ran for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) while catching 57 passes for 490 yards and finding the end zone six times total. This season was the first in his six-year career where he was not named a Pro Bowler.

The Saints did not immediately respond to a request for comment.