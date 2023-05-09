Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett appeared to be feeling ill during Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox and had to be removed from the game after recording only one out.

Garrett was removed from the game in the seventh inning as Kansas City defeated Chicago 12-5. He struck out Elvis Andrus and as he walked off the mound with trainers, he vomited on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Castillo entered the game and helped Kansas City close out the win.

Garrett is in his second season with the Royals. In 15 appearances this season, he had a 3.77 ERA with 13 strikeouts. Monday night was his 16th appearance of the year and tallied one more strikeout.

He joined the Royals in 2022. He made 60 appearances and had a 4.96 ERA with 49 strikeouts.

PHILLIES’ MATT STRAHM ON EJECTION AFTER NATIONAL ANTHEM STANDOFF WENT TOO FAR: ‘NOT THE WISEST DECISION'

Garrett is known for his fiery competitive spirit, which he showcased several times while he was with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a part of a few bench-clearing brawls while with the Reds.

With the win, Kansas City moved to 10-26 on the year. Chicago fell to 12-24. Both teams are at the bottom of the American League Central to start the season. Neither team has been able to find its groove in 2023 yet.

Both teams are chasing the Minnesota Twins, who sit on top of the division with a 19-16 record.