The Houston Rockets are going through another woeful season, one that head coach Stephen Silas will likely try to forget.

After two seasons as the league’s worst team, the Rockets’ 18-58 record, which is second-worst in the league right now, has weighed heavy on Silas. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Silas shed tears this season because he didn’t feel he was connecting with his players in the locker room.

"Houston lost 18 of 19 games at one point and 11 straight games during another stretch," Windhorst wrote. "At one point, Silas broke down in tears after a game because he felt he couldn’t reach his players. One of the team’s then veterans, Eric Gordon, said in January "there’s no improvement" when summing up the state of the Rockets — not ideal for a young player trying to find positivity in early struggles."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rockets do have young talent on their roster, including Jalen Green, who was the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s led the way with 22.0 points averaged per game, while others like Kevin Porter Jr. have added 18.5 points and Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick by Houston in last year’s NBA Draft, has done well with 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.

But, as Gordon mentioned, he doesn’t feel that there’s any progress being made despite the young talent Houston possesses.

ROCKETS OWNER TILMAN FERTITTA HINTS AT TEAM'S CURRENT MOTIVE: ‘PRAY FOR VICTOR’

It’s been that way since the franchise started to transition into a rebuild, which came just prior to James Harden wanting out. Harden was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets, putting the Rockets into full rebuild mode.

However, with veterans like John Wall publicly saying the Rockets are a "trash" organization while posting the league’s worst record the last two seasons, it’s not a good look for Houston.

One of the reasons the Rockets don’t have a better record is their lack of defense, which Silas has talked about at length in his post-game pressers.

"They’re not giving the effort on the defensive end," he said at one point.

LAKERS LOSE TO LAST-PLACE ROCKETS WITHOUT LEBRON JAMES, ANTHONY DAVIS: ‘WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF TIME'

The stats prove it as well with a 119.0 defensive rating which ranks 29th in the NBA. The Rockets are also 29th in the league in points scored per game with 110.4.

Perhaps the Rockets will be able to get their young talent to connect better on both ends of the floor, but this season is already another wash as owner Tilman Fertitta has been thinking about the first overall pick and the prospect of drafting France’s superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Entering Tuesday, Silas’ career head coaching record with the Rockets is 55-175.