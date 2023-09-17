NFL great Rob Gronkowski answered one of the biggest burning questions in the midst of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday as he prepped fans on what to expect in Week 2.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was asked how often he thought about the Roman Empire.

While the question appeared to be out of pocket at first, the question had TikTok stunned over the last few weeks as couples learned that their male partners think about the rise and fall of Rome actually quite often.

According to Know Your Meme, the trend was first started on Instagram about a year ago when a Swedish Instagram user implored her followers to ask "any guy if he thinks about Roman Empire." Fifty weeks later, the question moved from Instagram to X to TikTok and in the face of Gronkowski.

"Only when I watch the movie ‘Gladiator,’" Gronkowski said. "So, once every three years."

It’s not the only question Gronk has answered over the course of the week. The question about whether he will return to the field at some point is also something hanging over him like a cloud.

He told NFL journalist Jordan Schultz that he was definitely retired and wouldn’t play for any other team – not even if Tom Brady came back out to play.

Gronkowski and Brady were two peas in a pod for his entire career. The four-time All-Pro selection only played for Brady-led teams. When Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season, he somehow managed to convince Gronkowski to join him in the Sunshine State.

In their first season, they won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was out of the league after the 2021 season, and Brady followed him after the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old retired as one of the best tight ends the league has ever seen. He had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.