Lindsay Brewer is one of the most popular race car drivers on social media, boasting more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over 629,000 on TikTok.

Brewer is currently racing in USF Pro Championships 2000 with a dream to eventually get to IndyCar. But even before she stepped onto the Indy track, she told The Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday that she’s already been hearing negativity from race car drivers about her social media activity.

The 26-year-old driver said she reached out to other female professional drivers and was surprised to hear some of the advice they shared with her.

"I've talked to a few female drivers in the past who were older and I asked for advice.… and they were like, ‘Stop posting swimwear photos, this just makes women make look so bad in the industry,’" she told the outlet.

"If you're truly about feminism and women in the industry, you should allow them to be who they wanna be and not put them in that box. Like you should not say, ‘OK you can't wear makeup, you have to dress a certain way, you can't post certain things.’

"I think that's honestly anti-feminist."

Brewer dismissed the notion she’s just an "influencer pretending to be a race car driver." She said she got her start on the track in go-karts when she was 11. She said racing was something she was passionate about and was able to take a few years off for college and build a brand to help fund her racing.

Brewer finished 15th in the standings last season and is in 19th so far this season. She said some of the negativity has gone away and vowed to never change who she is or how she promotes herself on social media.

"I will always have my hair bleached, I'll have my fake nails, but yet I can still be a bada-- driver. I don't wanna be put into certain categories. I still can take care of myself and look ‘glamorous’ and girly, but still be quick on the track," Brewer added.

Brewer had two top 10 finishes last season – at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a street race in Toronto.

Brewer’s had a tough season this year, mostly finishing in the bottom half of the standings.