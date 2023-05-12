Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano died Wednesday after collapsing following his boxing match four days prior. He was 22.

According to Boxing Scene, Egano was in his corner when he collapsed after his eight-round bout with Jason Facularin on May 6. He was stretchered out and taken to Imus Doctors Hospital.

He was placed into a medically-induced coma where it was revealed he had a brain hemorrhage.

The fight, which he won by decision, was a part of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's Blow by Blow series in his native Philippines.

The former world champion reflected on Egano's passing.

"There is nothing more precious than human life,' Pacquiao said. "Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing."

Pacquiao said he would pay for Egano's medical expenses.

"The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano," the GBA wrote. "Our condolences to Kenneth's family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

"The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator [on Wednesday] afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow's best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion," added Pacquiao's series.

Egano went 7-1 with three knockouts in his career.