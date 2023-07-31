Magnus White, a 17-year-old American cyclist who was training in Colorado ahead of the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was struck by a vehicle and died near his home over the weekend.

USA Cycling confirmed White’s death on Sunday.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," the organization said in a statement.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time."

White was on a training ride in Boulder, Colorado, when he was struck by a vehicle and later died.

He was a rising multidisciplinary star in the sport. He won a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earned a place on the U.S. national team. He competed as a member of Team USA in Europe ahead of last year’s cyclocross world championships.

He was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year’s cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

White started to participate in road cycling and mountain biking this year. He was on one of his final training rides before the junior world mountain bike championships in Scotland when the incident occurred.

"We ride for Magnus."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.