Riley Gaines, a former NCAA standout swimmer at Kentucky and current Independent Women's Voice advisor, took issue with the answer White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave about transgender participation in women’s sports.

Jean-Pierre was asked what the White House would say to a parent who was worried about their daughter and her safety when it came to competing against a transgender girl in an arena like high school sports.

Jean-Pierre responded to the reporter, saying what he was alluding to was that "transgender kids are dangerous." She called it a "dangerous thing to say" and pushed back on the so-called "broad" example that she was given.

Gaines tweeted about the exchange late Tuesday.

"When they say ‘inclusion’, just know they really mean exclusion,’" she tweeted.

"The message this sends to ALL women is that our safety doesn't matter. Nor does our privacy, our fairness, our equal opportunities, or our dignity. The misogyny is slapping us across the face."

Gaines has been among those leading the charge to keep transgender girls and women out of girls and women’s sports in the name of fairness and equality.

Gaines was on Capitol Hill last month for the unveiling of House Republicans’ Women's Bill of Rights legislation. During a press conference, she explained the bill would define the word "woman" in federal law in order to bolster other bills such as the House’s recently passed Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

President Biden has vowed to veto the bill if it comes across his desk.