Riley Gaines, a former NCAA champion swimmer, called out the double standard in the criticisms of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which House lawmakers passed with zero votes from Democrats.

Gaines on Sunday responded to a critique from Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., who tweeted Thursday the bill would "mean the forced inspection of student-athletes, which is an egregious violation of a student’s personal dignity."

"Checking birth certificate and/or ensuring everyone has a routine physical before competing = egregious violation of personal dignity," Gaines responded. "Forcing girls to undress in front of an intact and exposed male = NOT an egregious violation of personal dignity, but rather kind and inclusive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This should be bipartisan, yet not (sic) democrats in the House voted in favor of HR 734. I'll stand with anyone, regardless of party affiliation, who vows to protect girls and women in sports."

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in a 219-203 vote Thursday morning — all the "yes" votes came from Republicans, and all the "no" votes came from Democrats.

Republicans defended the bill as an attempt to spare women and girls from having to compete against transgender women and girls — biological males who can sometimes dominate these sports and prevent some female athletes from making the team. However, several Democrats argued in debate that the GOP bill is an extension of the bullying that transgender students are already facing at school.

CAITLYN JENNER CALLS JOE BIDEN'S TITLE IX PROPOSAL AN ATTEMPT TO 'DESTROY WOMEN’S SPORTS'

Republicans also accused Democrats of pursuing transgender rights to an illogical end that goes against the intent of Title IX, which most credit with dramatically expanding participation in women’s sports.

"Congress in 1972 created Title IX to protect women's sports to enable women to have an equal playing field in athletics," said Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who sponsored the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. "In worship to their trans idols, the administration wants to flip that on its head. It is insane."

Under Steube’s bill, educational institutions that receive Title IX funding from the federal government would not be allowed to "permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designed for women or girls." The bill adds that the sex of an athlete is defined only by their "reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

House passage sends the bill to the Senate, where Democrat leaders are unlikely to take it up, and President Biden has said he would veto the bill if it made it to his desk.

Fox News’ Pete Kasperowicz contributed to this report.