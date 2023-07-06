Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff both play for the Smash GC team in LIV Golf. Koepka is the team captain, but he seems to be at odds with Wolff.

Wolff recently had a forgettable performance during a golf tournament in Spain, which marked the fifth straight time he had a disappointing showing.

In May, he withdrew from an event outside Washington, D.C., where he was two spots outside last place following 36 holes.

"I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing," Koepka told Sports Illustrated.

Koepka suggested that Wolff does not work hard enough.

"I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work. One guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language. It's very tough. I've basically given up on him — a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted."

Wolff's season began on a good note, with the golfer finishing in the top 10 on tree different occasions.

During an April event in Florida, Wolff finished in the top 5. The Smash GC team earned second place, a season-best finish.

After that, things began to come off the rails for the former PGA Tour winner. Wolff tied for 44th place at an event in Australia and followed up that performance with a 41st place finish at his next event in Singapore.

Following his withdrawal from the final round at the event near Washington, D.C., Wolff was suddenly removed from some of Smash GC's social media platforms.

"I'm here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that's going to help the team," Wolff told Sports Illustrated. "I'm just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf. And that's what everyone's really trying to do because golf is trying to put the best score up. And, then, if that helps your team, it's great."

Wolff declined to answer questions about whether he wanted to play with a different team. He is No. 27 on the money list. The top 24 players receive a guaranteed place in LIV Golf for next season.