...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the
following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock. In East Central
Maine, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 834 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will
cause urban and small stream flooding. Around an inch of rain
has fallen in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport,
Millinocket, Blue Hill, Howland, Orono, Brewer, Hampden,
Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Castine, Medway, Kenduskeag
and Verona Island.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive
on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of Northern and Eastern Maine, except for northern
Somerset and northwest Aroostook Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall are expected.
Saturated soils from recent rainfall will support rapid
runoff and lead to flash flooding. Considerable impacts are
possible where storms and bands of heavy rain move over the
same area.
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be especially cautious at
night.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR WESTERN PENOBSCOT AND SOUTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS
COUNTIES...
At 620 PM EDT, Radar has indicated upwards to 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen over the warning area. Additional rainfall of 0.75
to 1.5 inches is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall especially from
thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Greenville,
Guilford, Brownville Junction, Ripogenus, Mount Katahdin, Corinth,
Milo, Kenduskeag, Monson, Ebeemee, White Cap Mountain, Lake View
Plantation, Orneville, Elliottsville, Frenchtown and East Corinth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 6 HOURS