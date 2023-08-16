The New York Yankees have fallen to the basement of the AL East and have gone 3-7 over their past 10 games.

The Yankees and Boston Red Sox are long time rivals. Former Red Sox star pitcher and World Series champion Pedro Martinez did miss an opportunity to add to the Yankees misery following a shutout loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Not only did the Yankees fail to score a run Tuesday's game, they were held to just one hit and grounded into four double plays. During the postgame show on TBS, Martinez did not hold back when he delivered his analysis on the current state of The Bronx Bombers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to watch the Yankees go that way," Martinez said on TBS.

"I remember watching the Yankees early in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident. It was like watching a bulldog beat up on a Chihuahua when they were playing those teams. Now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. It looks like no match."

AARON JUDGE, AARON BOONE CRITICAL AS YANKEES' DISASTROUS SEASON REACHES FEVER PITCH: 'WE'RE NOT SHOWING UP'

Martinez's Chihuahuas comparisons come as the Yankees could soon see their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons come to an end. New York postseason chances are also on life support.

The Yankees were playing well in May and early June and had a record well above .500. But since June 4 the team has gone 24-35. The toe injury to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge likely factored into New York's drop-off. Judge recently returned to the lineup following a lengthy absence.

The Yankees have struggled to win series over the past two and a half months, going only winning one since the start of July. The lone series win came against the Kansas City Royals — one of the worst teams in the entire major leagues.

"I don’t know what it is, if it’s a confidence matter they have in that clubhouse, is it a character matter they have," Martinez said. "Man, they shouldn’t look this vulnerable."

The Yankees were dominated in this week's series opener against the Braves, losing 11-3. Aside from Gerrit Cole, New York's starting rotation has largely underwhelmed this season.

"(Tuesday), they didn’t play the cleanest game," Martinez said. "They didn’t pitch the way they should have even though Severino looked like he was sharp, he just used his pitches the wrong way."