When the storms grew too heavy for the baseball diamond to handle, Boston Red Sox fans made their trip to Fenway Park worth it.

The skies opened up as the Sox were playing against the New York Mets Friday night, resulting in the game being suspended in the fourth inning. The game's being made up Saturday afternoon.

The rain was so severe stairways looked like waterfalls, and the warning track looked like a swamp.

Fans came to the quick realization that the game was probably not going to be resumed, so they made the best of it.

Not only did stairs become waterfalls, but the concourse became a pool party.

One area of the walkway in the ballpark was flooded several inches, leaving many fans unable to walk through.

One fan shed his shirt and dove headfirst into the puddle.

And he did so a second time.

Even members of the Sox had trouble getting around the tunnel of Fenway. Justin Turner made the trek through some thick water and captured it on camera.

When play resumed Saturday afternoon, the "delay" had officially been 18 hours and one minute, but who's counting?

The Mets led Boston, 4-3, in the bottom of the fourth at the time of the suspension. The second game is slated to begin 7:10 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled 4:10 p.m. start time.