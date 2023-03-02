Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took a shot at general manager Eric DeCosta on Thursday for comments the front office executive made at the NFL Scouting Combine.

DeCosta was asked about the organization drafting the right wide receivers as he took over the role in 2019.

"There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks," DeCosa said Wednesday, via Blue Wire Pods podcast host Sarah Ellison. "We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying.

"We're gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we're gonna hit the ball out of the park."

Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021 but has only played in 18 games since then. Tylan Wallace was a fourth-round pick but has not made an indent on the offense. Devin Duvernay was an All-Pro on special teams as he was a third-round pick in 2020. James Proche was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and has 25 catches for 278 yards in his career. Their 2020 picks Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are no longer on the team.

Bateman fired off his own take on the Ravens’ wide receiver situation, saying the blame should not be put on the wide receiving corps or Lamar Jackson.

"[H]ow bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason," Bateman tweeted.

The former Minnesota standout later deleted the tweet.

Baltimore has been a high-powered offense behind Jackson’s ability to run and throw the football. Brown was the last wide receiver who recorded more than 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, but he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2022 season. Before that, it was Mike Wallace who had 72 catches for 1,017 yards.

Mark Andrews eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a tight end in 2021 as well.

Baltimore will have some decisions to make in regard to plenty of players – the most important being on whether the team will re-sign Jackson.

DeCosta said he is still interested in signing Jackson for the long term.