Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore.

The 2019 NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth a reported $260 million, and $185 million is reportedly guaranteed.

The deal now makes Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL based on annual average value at $52 million, topping Jalen Hurts' $51 million. Hurts inked his $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson's is the second-most lucrative deal in NFL history, surpassing Josh Allen's six-year, $258 million pact and trailing only Patrick Mahomes' $450 million contract over 10 years. The guaranteed money is the third-most ever behind only Deshaun Watson's $230 million and Kyler Murray's $189.5 million.

The Ravens and Jackson haven't seen eye to eye recently, and the quarterback turned down an extension before the 2022 season started. Jackson requested a trade in March after the sides were again unable to agree to a long-term deal.

Baltimore placed its franchise tag on Jackson, allowing other teams to make offers for Jackson that the Ravens could match. Any team acquiring Jackson would have had to send the Ravens two first-round draft picks.

Jackson had long sought a lucrative extension, and after a lot of drama, he finally has it.

EX-FALCON WILLIAM MOORE ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING INTO A CAR WHILE CHILDREN WERE INSIDE

"You know, for the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said, a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on," Jackson said in a video tweeted by the Ravens announcing the deal. "But, for the next five years, it's a lock of flock going on! Let's go baby. Let's go! Let's go, man. Can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T Field for the next five years, man. Let's get it."

Jackson is 45-16 in his career after becoming the 32nd pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 12,209 yards and run for another 4,437. He's run for 24 touchdowns while throwing for 101.

His 36 touchdowns during his MVP season led the NFL that year.

Jackson played in 12 games last season but sprained a knee in Week 13, missing the remainder of the season.