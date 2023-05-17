Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Zay Flowers is already giving back to his father after helping him to achieve his goal of making it to the NFL.

The former Boston College standout was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and this week he surprised his dad with a brand-luxury SUV.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday by the NFL, Flowers handed his father the keys to new Mercedes.

"I used to see him get up and go to work at 4 a.m. in the morning; he did that every day Monday through Friday," Flowers said, via the team website.

"Then he would get up Saturday, wash our clothes at the wash house, cook everybody breakfast and take us to football games. Then, do the same thing Sunday, and then go back to work Monday. So, just seeing him do that, it gave me my drive."

Flowers’ mother, Jackie Walden, died in 2005 from a head injury and his father, Willie Flowers, was left to raise 14 children.

"We evaluate players, but we also interview players," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft. "Zay was a player, I have to say, I haven't come across many more impressive prospects."

He continued: "His story, his resiliency, his ability to handle things was very impressive. One of his motivations for coming back to Boston College, I believe, was to get his degree. I think that speaks to who he is as a person."

Flowers finished his final season at Boston College with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.