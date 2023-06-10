The Toronto Raptors have reportedly found the next head coach of the organization.

The Raptors are hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic after offering him the position on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN.

The two sides are expected to finalize a contract shortly.

The hire comes nearly two months after Toronto moved on from championship-winning head coach Nick Nurse.

Toronto went 41-41 during the 2022-23 NBA season, missing the playoffs after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Rajakovic, a native of Serbia, has been with the Grizzlies the past three seasons as Memphis became one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

He spent six years with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one year with the Phoenix Suns before his time in Memphis.

Rajakovic’s hire leaves no more coaching vacancies in the NBA after the league saw a flurry of high-profile coaching firings the past two months.

Following Nurse’s departure from Toronto, the Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns parted ways with Monty Williams and Doc Rivers’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end.

Nurse was hired by the 76ers last week as Philadelphia looks to get over the hump and reach its first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000-2001 season.

"I’m honored to be named head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, a storied franchise in a tradition-rich city. Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the ownership group for this incredible opportunity," Nurse said in a statement released by the team.

"It’s been a fun challenge coaching against this group over the last five years. Now, I look forward to coaching the Sixers and doing my part to deliver for this tremendous fan base."