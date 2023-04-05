The second season of Josh Smith's big league career with the Texas Rangers has gotten off to a rough start.

The 22-year-old is now listed as being day-to-day after a pitch from Baltimore Orioles left-hander Danny Coulombe hit him in the face during a game on April 3. He ultimately received a half-dozen stitches as a result of the hit.

But on the brighter side, Smith received a gift that might help lift his spirits as he works his way back to the baseball diamond.

Coulombe's 88 mph sinker was high and inside and caught the former LSU Tigers standout in the chin.

By Tuesday, Smith said he had cleared concussion protocol.

"I feel pretty good actually. I slept good," Smith said Tuesday in the Rangers clubhouse. "It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Really no pain or anything like that."

Coulombe sent a bottle of whiskey to Smith's locker following the unfortunate injury, according to the Associated Press.

"I’m just really glad he’s doing OK," Coulombe said after the game. "That’s the worst part of this game. … I did not want to [hit him], and they know that. I have a lot of really good friends on that team and I talked to them afterwards, said he’s in good spirits."

Smith surprisingly was able to watch the video replay, and he even saw the slow-motion version.

"Looks like a boxer, like when they get punched and their whole face comes off their body," Smith said.

Smith was in the starting lineup for three of the Rangers' first four games this season. He said he hopes to be back on the field in less than a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.